Jackson Exchange Club takes nominations for Man of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Exchange Club is accepting nominations for Jackson’s Man of the Year.

The annual Man of the Year celebration is an Exchange Club tradition dating back to the mid-1940s when the inaugural Man of the Year was awarded in 1946, according to a news release.

Nominations are judged by a local panel which scores nominees on their involvement with charities, clubs, organizations, church and community, the release says.

You can find more information about Man of the Year along with applications at the Jackson Exchange Club website.

Completed applications are due by the close of business on Thursday, Jan. 31.