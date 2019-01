JACKSON Tenn. — Jackson Transit Authority has announced changes to its schedule.

Bus service will not be available on Monday, Jan. 21, due to the observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday.

Service will resume at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

JTA service hours are 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except holidays. The regular fare is $1.25.

For more information, call JTA at 731-423-0200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.