Local police officers treated to lunch as part of Nat’l Officer Appreciation Day

TRENTON, Tenn.– Local officers were honored in many ways Wednesday as a part of National Officer Appreciation Day.

Officers in Trenton received lunch, complements of Trenton Health and Rehab as a way to say thanks for the sacrifices officers make each day protecting and serving residents.

” We always are looking for reasons to do things with the community and the police officers in Trenton have always been very appreciative of everything we do,” said Wally Vernon with Trenton Health and Rehab.

The officers say they are grateful to be recognized and honored during National Officer Appreciation Day.