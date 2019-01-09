Madison Co. mayor speaks to Rotary Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County mayor spoke Wednesday to the Jackson Rotary Club.

Mayor Jimmy Harris gave his State of the County address at First United Methodist Church. The mayor spoke about the county’s budget and the ongoing jail expansion.

Mayor Harris says that everything is going well but there are a few areas for improvement.

“Going forward, not our biggest issues but our biggest challenge is that we’ve go to continue to work on improving our schools and improving our workforce,” Mayor Harris said.

Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones also spoke at the meeting.

He spoke to the Rotary Club on how the school system is doing and about his long-term plan for the school system.