Mugshots : Madison County : 01/08/19 – 01/09/19 January 9, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/23Hope Arment Violation of probation 2/23Amanda Polston Violation of community corrections 3/23Argie Pruitt Violation of parole, schedule II drug violations 4/23Arthur Bender Driving on revoked/suspended license 5/23Brian Hughes Driving on revoked/suspended license 6/23Carlton Lowery Harassment 7/23Charles Hardnett Public intoxication 8/23Charles Pittman Driving on revoked/suspended license 9/23Christopher Barren Shoplifting 10/23Cory Young Shoplifting 11/23Eran Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license 12/23Jamarea Moore Harassment 13/23Jocelyn Kidd Shoplifting 14/23Joshua Tyler Hunt Failure to appear 15/23Marquel Bowen Driving on revoked/suspended license 16/23Mona Lisa Walker Driving on revoked/suspended license 17/23Salvador Guerrero Driving on revoked/suspended license 18/23Shirley Young Shoplifting 19/23Suri Matrice Jelks Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license 20/23Susan Alexander Failure to appear 21/23Tammy King Simple domestic assault, vandalism 22/23Tavares Joy Theft under $999, criminal impersonation, failure to appear 23/23Travis Wilson Violation of parole The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/08/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/09/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots