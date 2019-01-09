Mugshots : Madison County : 01/08/19 – 01/09/19

1/23 Hope Arment Violation of probation

2/23 Amanda Polston Violation of community corrections

3/23 Argie Pruitt Violation of parole, schedule II drug violations

4/23 Arthur Bender Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/23 Brian Hughes Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/23 Carlton Lowery Harassment

7/23 Charles Hardnett Public intoxication

8/23 Charles Pittman Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/23 Christopher Barren Shoplifting

10/23 Cory Young Shoplifting

11/23 Eran Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/23 Jamarea Moore Harassment



13/23 Jocelyn Kidd Shoplifting

14/23 Joshua Tyler Hunt Failure to appear

15/23 Marquel Bowen Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/23 Mona Lisa Walker Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/23 Salvador Guerrero Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/23 Shirley Young Shoplifting

19/23 Suri Matrice Jelks Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/23 Susan Alexander Failure to appear



21/23 Tammy King Simple domestic assault, vandalism

22/23 Tavares Joy Theft under $999, criminal impersonation, failure to appear

23/23 Travis Wilson Violation of parole















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/08/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/09/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.