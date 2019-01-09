Funeral services for Robert Jerald Cole, age 55, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mr. Cole passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Visitation will begin Friday, January 11, 2019 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm. Mr. Cole will lie in state Saturday morning, January 12, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.