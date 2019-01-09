Strong guard play contributes to South Side’s success

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of the top teams in West Tennessee girls basketball is the South Side Lady Hawks.

Right now it’s safe to say that the Lady Hawks are playing some of their best basketball, sitting at a record of 17-3. Not only are they winning, but they are doing so in a convincing way. In their last three games, South Side’s average margin of victory has been 25.0 points.

One of the primary reasons for their early success has been the leadership from senior guards Quanardra Miller and Makayla Transou.

When it comes to offensive and defensive production, not many can compare to these two in the backcourt. Head Coach Brent McNeal talked about the impact that Miller and Transou have had on the South Side program, primarily speaking on how other members of the team feed off their energy.

The Lady Hawks hit district play again this Friday night at home against rivals North Side.