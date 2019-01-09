Wind Chills Near 20°F Thursday Morning

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday, January 9th

Temperatures are a lot colder than they were yesterday in West Tennessee with highs in the middle and upper 40s this afternoon. We’re expecting even colder days to come to end the workweek but there’s a chance for a wintry mix Friday night. The data is coming into better agreement as we close in on the weekend.

TONIGHT

A beautiful sunny afternoon will be followed by another clear night in West Tennessee. It may still be breezy at times but coming from the north winds should bring enough cold air to put our temperatures in the lower to middle 20s in the morning. It’ll feel like the upper teens and lower 20s to begin the day so be ready for a freezing cold start to Thursday!

Another sunny day is forecast for West Tennessee tomorrow, but it’ll be even colder than today was. After starting with wind chills near 20°F we’ll only warm up to 40°F in the afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast for the latest on the potential for a wintry mix Friday night, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

