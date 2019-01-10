Campbell makes history winning 600th career game

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today, a local college basketball coach sought out history, trying to become the fastest coach to reach 600 career wins. Union women’s basketball head coach Mark Campbell achieved just that.

With the 43-40 victory over Auburn Montgomery, Campbell surpassed legendary names like Adolph Rupp, Pat Summit, Don Meyer, and many others as the quickest coach to reach the 600 win milestone in just 691 games.

Along with this new accomplishment, Campbell has also won 5 national titles competing in both NAIA, NCCAA, and in NCAA Division II.

Union currently is ranked #8 in the country at a record of 14-1.