Memorial service for Charles Anthony Bryant, age 56, of Selmer, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Bryant passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at his residence.

No visitation is arranged.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.