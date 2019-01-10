Local business helps raise money to help pay for training of service dog

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–A local business raises money for the needs of a local child.

The money from all the sales made at Dan’s Cafe in Lexington, Thursday will go toward training a service dog for Micah Parrish.

Micah, who lives in Lexington, was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome.

Cafe owners, Tina Blackwell and Ashley Beers say they are giving a Goldendoodle puppy, named Winston to Micah and his family, but that Winston still needs expensive training to become a therapy dog.

“We wanted to do this just to show them how much the community cares about them, about Micah, of course, and about everything that they go through on a day-to-day basis as far as his treatments and those types of things,” said business owner, Ashley Beers.

The women set a goal of $3,000 to be raised for Winston’s training.

The owner of a local dog grooming business also donated a free, six months of baths for Winston.

