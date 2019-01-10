Man found with gunshot wounds on Allen Avenue

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating after a man was found in an east Jackson street.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to Allen Avenue around 8:25 Thursday night.

Upon arrival, investigators said a man in his late 20s was found unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Authorities say the man was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in very critical condition.

Jackson police are in the early stages of their investigation, and do not currently have any suspects.

If you have any information in relation to this investigation, you are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400, or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

