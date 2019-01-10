Mugshots : Madison County : 01/09/19 – 01/10/19 January 10, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/20Christopher Williford Criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of offender identification required Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20Calvin Wilkes Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20Carlotta Murrell Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20Cesar Kilkan Rape, incest Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20Christine Young Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20Curtis Fresch Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20Ferrell Shepherd Violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20Jasmine Bond Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20Jeffery White Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20Jmenski Holt Kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20Jordan Davis Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20Jovan Moore Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20Justin Cole Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20Martavius Bachus Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20Rachel Fitzgerald Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20Robert Thompson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20Shyquille Blalark Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20Travon Franklin False reports Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20Tyler Fuller Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20Vadarius Scott Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/09/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/10/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore