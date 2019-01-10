Mugshots : Madison County : 01/09/19 – 01/10/19

1/20 Christopher Williford Criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of offender identification required

2/20 Calvin Wilkes Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/20 Carlotta Murrell Simple domestic assault

4/20 Cesar Kilkan Rape, incest



5/20 Christine Young Violation of probation

6/20 Curtis Fresch Failure to appear

7/20 Ferrell Shepherd Violation of conditions of community supervision

8/20 Jasmine Bond Assault



9/20 Jeffery White Failure to appear

10/20 Jmenski Holt Kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault

11/20 Jordan Davis Schedule VI drug violations

12/20 Jovan Moore Violation of community corrections



13/20 Justin Cole Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/20 Martavius Bachus Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/20 Rachel Fitzgerald Schedule VI drug violations

16/20 Robert Thompson Simple domestic assault



17/20 Shyquille Blalark Failure to appear

18/20 Travon Franklin False reports

19/20 Tyler Fuller Schedule VI drug violations

20/20 Vadarius Scott Shoplifting-theft of property









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/09/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/10/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.