Rain Returns to Start the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, January 10th

Temperatures barely reached 40°F in Jackson today with most of the area stuck in the 30s this afternoon. These temperatures are a LOT colder than they were when we had highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday, and the cold weather will stick around through the weekend. Our next round of rain is a little more than 24 hours away with scattered showers possible to kick off the weekend.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue across West Tennessee tonight with light winds. Without the breezy weather we had during the day, temperatures should drop to the lower and middle 20s at the coldest point of the night. Stay warm!

Although we may start with some filtered sunshine tomorrow morning, skies will become cloudier throughout the day with rain arriving Friday night and coming back on Saturday. High temperatures will reach the middle 40s tomorrow afternoon. A brief wintry mix will be possible in northwest Tennessee Friday night, but accumulation continues to look unlikely. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

