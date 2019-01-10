THP: Pedestrian hit, killed by truck in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday when he was hit by a truck northeast of Bolivar.

James Greene, 61, of Henderson was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 125 near the Cora Lane intersection, according to the report.

The report says Greene was walking in the middle of the road.

The driver of the truck was not injured, according to the report.