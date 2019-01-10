Toyota recall information

More than a million Toyota vehicles are being recalled over air bag concerns.

It comes a week after Ford announced it was recalling about a million cars in the U.S. because of Takata airbag worries. The air bags could explode with too much force and send shrapnel flying.

The Toyota model years affected include 2010 to 2016. The Lexus model years include 2010 through 2017.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the faulty equipment. Recall notices are going out to owners this month.

To check to see if your car is affected, visit toyotarecall.com/recall.