Deputies make multiple meth arrests at Dresden home
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office have charged three people with meth-related offenses. All three were arrested this week at the same home in Dresden.
According to a news release, deputies initially went to the home in the 400 block of Taylor Street on Wednesday to arrest Wesley Hatchel on a charge of violation of parole. The release says Hatchel was found in the house with a bag of methamphetamine.
Hatchel, 40, of Dresden, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Investigators returned to the home Thursday to search the residence, when they found three people smoking methamphetamine while three children were also in the home, according to the release. The release says investigators found more meth, scales, hypodermic needles and additional items used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine.
Brandy McClure, 38, of Dresden, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, promotion of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and aggravated child abuse and neglect.
Robert McGraw, 33, of Martin, is charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated child abuse and neglect.
The third person in the home during Thursday’s search was taken to Volunteer Hospital in Martin after allegedly eating a bag of meth as officers were entering the home, the release says.
That person has not been charged at this time and will face charges at a later date, according to the release.