Deputies make multiple meth arrests at Dresden home

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office have charged three people with meth-related offenses. All three were arrested this week at the same home in Dresden.

According to a news release, deputies initially went to the home in the 400 block of Taylor Street on Wednesday to arrest Wesley Hatchel on a charge of violation of parole. The release says Hatchel was found in the house with a bag of methamphetamine.

Hatchel, 40, of Dresden, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.