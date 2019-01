JACKSON, Tenn. — Calling all brides to be, this event is just for you.

The Jackson Bridal show will take place this weekend at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Organizers say the event is the largest bridal show in West Tennessee, with many wedding professionals available to help you plan a perfect wedding.

The bridal show will take place from noon to 5 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 13.

Find out more about the event at jacksonbridalshow.com.