Lockdown lifted at two Martin schools

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two Martin schools were placed on lockdown Friday morning after a report of a possible domestic disturbance near the schools.

Police confirmed they received a report of a possible domestic incident on Christine Street, near Martin Elementary and Martin Primary schools, just before noon.

Police were initially told there were firearms in the home.

The schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Officers determined there was no domestic disturbance or firearm-related incidents at the home just before 12:30 p.m., and the lockdowns were lifted.