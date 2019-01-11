Mainly Cloudy And Cold Today

Weather Update 8:45 AM Friday, January 11 —

Another very cold start to the morning for West Tennessee. temps will slowly warm through the 30s today. Winds will remain out of the east but much lighter today between 2 and 7 mph. Clouds have been increasing as expected. The subtropical jet is already pushing a lead wave of precipitation across the Mississippi River into West Tennessee. Most of it is evaporating before it hits the ground. There have been a few reports of some very light sleet this morning. It is worth a mention its possible a few pellets of sleet or snow grains make it to the ground. This should remain relatively light and negligible for travel concerns at least for the short-term this morning and afternoon.

Tonight, towards sunset, another wave is expected to develop off the nose of a dry slot that will be moving NNE through the area, it is anticipated that wave will produce, initially a wintry mix, that changes to rain through the evening. The aforementioned dry slot will shut most precipitation off through the overnight. Main batch of rain will move back in by mid-late morning on Saturday.