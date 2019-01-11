Mr. Terry Wayne Hallibrook

Mr. Terry Wayne Hallibrook, age 68, passed away Thursday, January 10, 2018 in Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, TN. Mr. Hallibrook’s Memorial Visitation will be conducted Sunday, January 13, 2019, 3 PM to 5 PM in the Bells Funeral Home.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, L.W. and Margaret Hallibrook.

He is survived by his children, Timothy Joe Ellington, a Terri Gantt, both of Bells, TN, a brother, Ricky Hallibrook, Crockett Mills, TN, a sister, Judy Bough, South Carolina, three grandchildren: Conner, Shelby and Kendall.