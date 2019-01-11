Mugshots : Madison County : 01/10/19 – 01/11/19 January 11, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/19Elijah Garrison First-degree murder, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Tierra Wilson First-degree murder Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Billy Phipps Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Brandon Morgan Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Bryan Bailey Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Christopher Bell Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19George McKinley Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Heather Salley DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19James Edward Cole Unlawful use of sidewalks Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Jarvis Dunbar-Woodruff Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Jason Thomas Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Jason Doss Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Javaris Grimes Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Louis Martin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Marcus Watkins Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Michael Ziegler Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Nathan Bryant Schedule IV drug violations, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Qeturrah Harris Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Rickie Donaldson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/10/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/11/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore