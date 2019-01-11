Mugshots : Madison County : 01/10/19 – 01/11/19

1/19 Elijah Garrison First-degree murder, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

2/19 Tierra Wilson First-degree murder

3/19 Billy Phipps Failure to appear

4/19 Brandon Morgan Failure to appear



5/19 Bryan Bailey Violation of parole

6/19 Christopher Bell Sex offender registry violations

7/19 George McKinley Shoplifting

8/19 Heather Salley DUI



9/19 James Edward Cole Unlawful use of sidewalks

10/19 Jarvis Dunbar-Woodruff Vandalism

11/19 Jason Thomas Violation of probation

12/19 Jason Doss Violation of probation



13/19 Javaris Grimes Violation of probation

14/19 Louis Martin Failure to appear

15/19 Marcus Watkins Violation of community corrections

16/19 Michael Ziegler Theft over $1,000



17/19 Nathan Bryant Schedule IV drug violations, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

18/19 Qeturrah Harris Contempt of court

19/19 Rickie Donaldson Driving on revoked/suspended license







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/10/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/11/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.