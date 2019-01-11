Showers Off-and-On Through Sunday Morning

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, January 11th

Scattered showers have arrived in West Tennessee some falling in the form of rain and others in sleet and snow. All precipitation has been light so far, so no accumulation has occurred an no significant amounts of snow or ice are expected in West Tennessee as warmer air will make rain the most likely form of precipitation tonight.

TONIGHT

Temperatures are continuing to warm up which will transition all activity to rain later tonight although not everyone may get the wet weather. There is a 60% chance for rain in West Tennessee. Temperatures will only drop to the middle and upper 30s at the coldest point of the night, so temperatures should largely remain above freezing.

After a brief break in the wet weather Saturday morning, showers will return later on and in the afternoon, sticking around until early Sunday. A half an inch to a whole inch of rain will be possible. Temperatures will only warm up to the upper 40s tomorrow and should drop to the upper 30s at the coldest point of Saturday night, so only rain is expected during any precipitation. Scattered showers are possible early on Sunday but conditions will gradually get drier as the day goes on. Under mostly cloudy to overcast skies temperatures will only reach the upper 30s and lower 40s at the warmest point of the day. It’ll get cold Sunday night when, despite the cloud cover, temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise Monday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com