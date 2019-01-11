Shutdown creates new deadline for SNAP recipients

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Human Services is alerting SNAP recipients of an important deadline imposed by the USDA that those renewing their benefits must meet in order to ensure their February benefits are available.

Those renewing their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits or filing a 6-month Simplified Report form need to have any required paperwork in by the end of business Monday, Jan. 14, according to a release from the department.

Meeting this deadline is an important step to ensure February benefits are available to those who qualify during the government shutdown, according to the release.

Recipients can submit this paperwork anytime on the Tennessee Department of Human Services website or at any of their state offices on Monday.

To assist with this, TDHS plans to keep offices open until 6:30 p.m. Monday in Madison, Davidson, Shelby, Montgomery, Knox, Hamilton, Rutherford, and Washington counties, the release says.

Those who are not renewing and have not been notified by the department are not required to submit any additional documents.

February SNAP benefits are expected to arrive on or before Jan. 20 for all customers.

TDHS is reminding the more than 900,000 Tennesseans who depend on SNAP that these benefits are the only funds they should expect until at least March.

You can read the full news release on the Tennessee Department of Human Services website for more information.