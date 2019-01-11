Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Darrell Maxwell

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is high school teacher Darrell Maxwell of Madison Academic. Maxwell has plenty of teaching experience up his sleeve.

“This will be 28 years of teaching,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell teaches physical education and wellness and also works as the school’s athletic director. He says his own coaches in high school inspired him to become a teacher.

“Through athletics when I was growing up in junior high and high school, I always appreciated my coaches and how they approached it,” Maxwell said. “They were good classroom managers. They were good teachers in the classroom. I just respected them and just wanted to be one ever since.”

Maxwell will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in February, to vote for him or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.