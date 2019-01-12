A local comedy show performs their last show at Baudo’s Restaurant

JACKSON, Tenn– With just one more week before the closing of Baudo’s Restaurant, a local comedy show ends their last night as well.

The South Street Comedy Show held one last comedy show at Baudo’s Restaurant for the public.

Organizers of South Street said they are looking for other venues to host their events in the meantime.

They also said if anyone wants to stay in touch with South Street Comedy Show, to follow their social media.

“The best thing for them to do is to go to the website SouthStreetComedy.com, and there’s a place where you can join the email list, and we going to keep everybody updated through the email list,” said South Street Comedy show Promoter, Harvey.

Organizers also said they have a couple of online ideas their looking into for South Street Comedy Shows.