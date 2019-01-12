Community hopes for a new Gibson County library

TRENTON, Tenn. – A West Tennessee city is hoping to see a new library built in the near future.

A soup and chili fundraiser was held Saturday morning at the First Presbyterian Church in Trenton.

Library members say they are raising money in order to build a new local library.

They say the biggest problem they are facing is not having enough room in their current library for the patrons.

“We love our patrons, we love our community,” said Lindsey Ingram, Director of the Gibson County Library. “We want to help out in any way that we can and we are determined to get this new library built for our citizens.”

All the money raised will go toward the construction of the new library.