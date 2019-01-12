Local authorities have a night of fun at the annual ‘Law Enforcement Ball’

JACKSON, Tenn–Even on a rainy day, people from the community and local authorities still made their way to the Annual Law Enforcement Ball.

“Well this is our 2nd Annual Law Enforcement Ball, me and my assistant decided we would have this again, they use to have them in the old days,” said Director Lt. Mike Johnson of the Jackson Madison County Crime Stoppers.

“This time as you can see from the crowd, it’s been a great event, we got 450 guest coming tonight, and they’re all decked out in their tuxedos,” said Johnson.

Local law enforcement were able to give their uniforms a rest and enjoy a night of fun for a good cause.

“It’s nice to kind of see them let their hair down sort of speak and have a good time, they seem to go have a lot of stress and tension in their jobs all day and everyday, so they kind of get to let lose here,” said attendee, Amy Long.

“This is how we raise our money to pay rewards when people call us and tell us about a crime that’s happened or a crime that’s going to happen and we make an arrest and they get a cash reward up to $1000,” said Johnson.

Director Lt. Mike Johnson of the Jackson-Madison County Crime Stoppers said Saturdays ball will help significantly.

“Cause it raises money for crime stoppers which is a very important part of law enforcement and our community,” said Chief Steve Overton of Jackson-Madison County Sheriffs Department.

“We’re going to raise around $25,000 towards the reward fund,” said Johnson.

“We came last year and it’s just a nice event it’s a good time for police officers to come in and kind of relax,” said Overton.