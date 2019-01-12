Local sorority celebrates founders day

JACKSON, Tenn. – A sorority celebrates their founders day at a local church.

The Jackson, Tennessee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority held its 106th founders day celebration on Saturday at the New Saint Luke Missionary Baptist church.

The Sorority was founded on January 13, 1913 on the campus of Howard University.

Brenda Gilmore, a newly elected member of the Tennessee State Senate, was the keynote speaker at the event.

They honored members of the sorority who have reached 25 and 50 years in the chapter.