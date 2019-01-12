Moderate Rain Saturday Afternoon Into Early Evening

Weather Update – 9:03 a.m. – Friday, January 12th

Rain will increase over the area late Saturday morning into the afternoon. Rain will become moderate at times in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40’s by mid afternoon

with a few showers continuing into overnight.

Looking at the weekend, Saturday will be the rainiest of the two days over the weekend with only a few spotty showers and colder on Sunday.

After a brief break in the wet weather Saturday morning, showers will return later on and in the afternoon, sticking around until early Sunday. A half an inch to a whole inch of rain will be possible. Temperatures will only warm up to the upper 40s tomorrow and should drop to the upper 30s at the coldest point of Saturday night, so only rain is expected during any precipitation. Scattered showers are possible early on Sunday but conditions will gradually get drier as the day goes on. Under mostly cloudy to overcast skies temperatures will only reach the upper 30s and lower 40s at the warmest point of the day. It’ll get cold Sunday night when, despite the cloud cover, temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise Monday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

