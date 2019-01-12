Rainy And Colder Overnight

Weather Update – 7:20 p.m. – Saturday, January 12th

Scattered showers will continue overnight with low temperatures dropping to around 40 degrees by early morning.

Temperatures will only rebound a couple of degrees by

late morning followed by a sharp drop in temperatures throughout the afternoon and evening. It want be as rainy on Sunday, with only spotty isolated showers. Some showers will

change to light snow flurries or brief snow showers late day Sunday.

Scattered showers are possible early on Sunday with scattered light snow showers and flurries in the afternoon and evening. Under mostly cloudy to overcast skies temperatures will only reach the upper 30s and lower 40s at the warmest point of the day. It’ll get cold Sunday night when, despite the cloud cover, temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise Monday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com