Cloudy And Cold At The Bus Stop

Weather Update – 8:35 p.m. – Sunday, January 13th

Clouds will linger overnight into much of Monday with much colder temperatures along the way. Despite the cloudy skies, temperatures will only be in the upper 20’s at the

bus stop come Monday morning. High temperatures only be around 38-40 degrees in the warmest part of the day.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies with a low of 30-32 degrees.

MONDAY MORNING: It will be cold at the bus stop, so you’ll want to have a coat handy heading out!

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy with highs around 40.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

