Couples get some wedding ideas at the annual ‘Jackson Bridal Show’

JACKSON, Tenn– Over 80 vendors from all over West Tennessee set up at the 2019 Jackson Bridal Show, to help engaged couples make their dream wedding come true.

“Most of the ones come back year after year and it’s exciting to new the new vendors that have started new wedding businesses,” said Julie Cooke of Forever Communication.

Julie Cooke with Forever Communications said the Bridal Show helps local vendors year after year with advertising.

“Its really a great opportunity to for even a new business who may not be able to advertise all during the year, this is where they can pretty much hit the market for the brides of 2019,” said Cooke.

The shower had all kinds of vendors like wedding venues, photographers, caterers, and travel agents.

But what most attendees, specifically brides looked forward to, are the wedding dresses.

“It would definitely be the fashion shows,” said Cooke, “we broke are fashion shows up this year, so that we have them going on throughout the day.”

Brides were not the only ones present, grooms attended as well.

“Because you could get married outside in a barn, on a lake just anywhere, I had no idea,” said groom Travis Smith Sr.