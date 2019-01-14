$100,000 grant going to security in Gibson County

TRENTON, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office was awarded more than $100,000 for security upgrades in General Sessions and Circuit Court in Trenton during this month’s County Commission meeting.

The grant will go toward an x-ray machine that can scan bags, purses, briefcases and other items, in addition to new mirrors and bullet-proof benches for judges, Sheriff Paul Thomas said.

Security is something Thomas says the county has been wanting to improve for several years.

“There is always the chance that somebody can be coming to court, and a victim can come to the courtroom or a victim’s family can come into the courtroom, and they might want to do some harm to that person,” Thomas said. “We are responsible for the safety for everybody that comes into the courtroom, so this will aid us in looking for contraband coming in, for weapons, so forth and so on.”