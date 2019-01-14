2 in custody after chase, crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are in custody and another has been taken to the hospital after a Monday afternoon car chase ends in a crash.

The incident began when a Madison County deputy spotted a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Tom Mapes.

Deputies pursued the vehicle and there was a brief chase. The suspect vehicle crashed around 3:30 p.m. near Riverside Drive and Pope Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver and one of the passengers was taken into custody. A second passenger was taken to a local hospital and is expected to face charges.

Their identities have not been released at this time.