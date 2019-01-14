Clouds Hang Tough This Afternoon

Weather Update Monday January 14 12:20 PM —

Clouds continue dominating the forecast today. Temps this afternoon have struggled through the middle 30s. In addition, north winds have kept wind chills in the lower 30s. Some drier air is trying to work in from the north, some guidance does suggest that it will help break up some of the cloud cover, while others have clouds hanging tough through most of the evening. In either case, I ended up splitting it down the middle with some gradual clearing. Depending on how much of that clearing occur will determine how much fog or even frost forms by tomorrow morning. A cold morning with lows falling into the upper 20s however is expected. Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will have the latest details and new trends coming up at 5:00 PM on ABC 7 Eyewiteness News.