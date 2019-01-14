Cold and Cloudy Tonight and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Monday, January 14th



Clouds have kept temperatures in the middle and upper 30s this afternoon at the warmest point of the day – and those clouds are holding steady across West Tennessee skies. We may not see much sunshine this week with more rain returning after Wednesday and again over the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies continue to keep conditions cold today in West Tennessee. We may see the clouds stick around tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 20s and lower 30s at the coldest point of the night. Another frigid day is forecast for tomorrow too.

Clouds will be sticking around parts of West Tennessee on Tuesday until we finally start to see some clearer weather later on in the day – particularly in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures may still only reach the lower to middle 40s at the warmest point of the day making it just slightly warmer than it was today! There is, however, some warmer weather to look forward to later this week! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

