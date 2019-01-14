Jackson man creates “The Stix” crime drama series on YouTube

JACKSON, Tenn.–A Jackson man is creating a crime drama series on YouTube.

Jason Lockridge says “The Stix” is similar to “Law and Order” or “The Wire.” The cast includes two west Tennessee first responders. Lockridge was a former police officer and says the show is an eight part series. The series tells stories of living in rural areas.

“I believe that it is a real project. I believe that people will connect to the characters. I believe that it’s something in there for everybody, no matter what political background or what background period that you have. I believe that it’s something in there for everybody because it’s real stories about real people,” said Lockridge.

Lockridge says you can watch “The Stix” episodes once a month on YouTube.