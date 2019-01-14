June Plunk Brock was born May 31, 1928 in Finger, TN the daughter of the late Rev. Albert A. Plunk and Ollye Pearl Amerson Plunk. She was united in marriage to Buford Brock who preceded her in death on January 3, 2007.

Mrs. Brock was a member of Maggie Jones United Methodist Church. She departed this life on January 11, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Bartlett, Tennessee at the age of 90 Years, 7 Months, 11 Days.

She is survived by two daughters, Revonda Ryan and husband Tim and Charlotte Harris; two sons, Dennis Redmon and Barry Redmon; ten grandchildren, Travis Redmon, Tiki Adkisson and husband Tom, Tommie Garrett and husband Wade, Tara Rock and husband Don, Amber Garrett and husband Reed, Ramsey McClain, Wesley McClain, Thaddeus Cutshaw and wife Maegan, Adam Redmon, Alex Redmon; 17 Great Grandchildren; a sister, Dale Lusk Pope along a host of extended family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Brock was preceded in death by

four sisters, Annalee (Sally) , Frankie Winningham, Dr. Hermie Gaye Plunk, Dorothy Adcock; four brothers, Jesse Plunk, Prince Plunk, Curtis Plunk, Pete Plunk.