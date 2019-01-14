Linda Jean McCarley Byrum, age 49 passed away on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Bro. John McCarley Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Springs Cemetery in Mercer, TN. A visitation for the Byrum family will be held on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until the service time at 1:00 P.M.

She was preceded in death by her parents: John McCarley Sr. and Patricia Davidson McCarley.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Mr. O’neal Byrum of Medon, TN; two sons: Noah Camper of Scotts Hill, TN and O’neal Byrum Jr. (Amy Thurmond) of Medon, TN; three daughters: Monica Gann of Jackson, TN, Breeana Camper of Henderson, TN and Bethany Byrum of Medon, TN; three brothers: Bro. John McCarley (Teresa) of Jackson, TN, Greg McCarley (Sandra) of Jackson, TN and Darrell McCarley (Heather) of Somerville, TN; one sister: Anita Powers (Barry) of Lexington, TN; She leaves a legacy of six grandchildren.