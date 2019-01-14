Local group of volunteers claim they were asked to stop cleaning at area national park

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.– Volunteers with one local group say they have been doing nationwide park clean ups due to the government shutdown.

Sunday, the West TN Libertarian Party went to Shiloh National Military Park to clean.

While there, they claim a park ranger told them they’re not official volunteers, which meant they weren’t allowed to be cleaning there.

Party members say the motivation behind cleaning these parks is to show people that you don’t have to rely on the government to get things done in your community.

“This is a national effort. We are the only place that I know of, maybe one other place that has been turned back or told to stop in the volunteer state of all places, volunteers were told they had to stop,” said Marcus Baker, Delta Regional Coordinator of the Libertarian Party of West Tennessee.

Baker says the group plans to return to Shiloh National Military Park on Saturday to clean up.