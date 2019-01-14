Miss Tennessee Pageant to be held in other parts of Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn.–

“I’m so completely conflicted about the whole situation being a Miss Tennessee and Miss America and I had a daughter compete in the Miss Tennessee Pageant,” said Kellye Cash, former Miss Tennessee and Miss America.

Every year for decades, women have competed at the Carl Perkins Center to represent their state at Miss America, but that could all change this year.

Chief executive officer of the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition Joe Albright said the pageant that would normally be held in Jackson will now be held elsewhere.

“Across the 3 grand divisions of Tennessee, so were starting in Knoxville because they were just overwhelmingly welcoming,” said Albright.

But there will still be a pageant held in the Hub City.

“There will be a local pageant to the best of our knowledge this June here at the Carl Perkins Civic Center,” said Lori Nunnery of Visit Jackson Tennessee.

Having two pageants has created a lot of confusion for contestants and for a former Miss Tennessee.

“I’m just sad for girls that they have to choose now which local they’re going to be in and that its confusing for those of us here in the Jackson area,” said Cash.

But to answer some of their questions, Albright said the competition in Knoxville is only pageant that will get contestants to the Miss America.

“Is the only one that qualifies one young lady to enter the competition, representing the State of Tennessee at the Miss America Competition,” said Albright.