Mugshots : Madison County : 01/11/19 – 01/14/19 January 14, 2019 Kendarius Hill Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun while under the influence, schedule VI drug violations Haven Permenter Violation of community corrections April Edgin Violation of probation Billy Brenstein Violation of community corrections Bobby Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license Carlium Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license Carrie Henderson-Johnson Violation of community corrections Chaliyah Clark Shoplifting Christopher Keller Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Cozette Douglas Shoplifting Danny Guzman DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Darren King Violation of community corrections, shoplifting, failure to appear Deandre Outlaw Prohibited weapons, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Deshawn Majors Contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Devin Hart Public intoxication Dewayne Moore Aggravated assault Dominique Jenkins Violation of probation Dorian Williams Failure to appear Doris Goyer Failure to appear Elliott Chandler Driving on revoked/suspended license Ethan Denton Criminal simulation, driving on revoked/suspended license Farris Kidd Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation, simple possession/casual exchange Gregory Deberry Sex offender registry violations Harold Arnold Violation of community corrections Heather Nichols DUI Isaac Brooks Assault, kidnapping, possession of methamphetamine, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia James Bowden Failure to appear James Markham Aggravated assault Jason Terry Vandalism Jeremy Link Criminal impersonation, retaliation for past action, violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear Jonathon Woodruff Contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Jordan Sellers Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Joshua Jarman Aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia Justin Thompson DUI, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law Kaitlyn Hardin Possession of methamphetamine Kimberly Blackwell-Rogers Theft over $10,000 Lacy Moore Shoplifting Lakyrian McCurrie Contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations Lisa Yepez DUI, reckless endangerment Marcus Martin Fugitive-hold for other agency, failure to appear Mario McKinnie DUI, violation of implied consent law Nathan Shidler Violation of probation Patricia Blunt Vandalism Patricia Kipp Violation of community corrections Penni Estes Violation of community corrections Pernell Henley Vandalism Reginald Bond Violation of conditions of community supervision Reginald Collins Theft over $10,000 Robert Bailey Violation of probation Shaqwantons Fuller Fugitive-Hold for other agency Stevie Thomas DUI Timothy McGowen Simple possession/casual exchange Vickie Cheatem Shoplifting Victor Tamayo Simple domestic assault William Kelley Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/11/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/14/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.