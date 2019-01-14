Mugshots : Madison County : 01/11/19 – 01/14/19

1/55 Kendarius Hill Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun while under the influence, schedule VI drug violations

2/55 Haven Permenter Violation of community corrections

3/55 April Edgin Violation of probation

4/55 Billy Brenstein Violation of community corrections



5/55 Bobby Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/55 Carlium Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/55 Carrie Henderson-Johnson Violation of community corrections

8/55 Chaliyah Clark Shoplifting



9/55 Christopher Keller Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

10/55 Cozette Douglas Shoplifting

11/55 Danny Guzman DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/55 Darren King Violation of community corrections, shoplifting, failure to appear



13/55 Deandre Outlaw Prohibited weapons, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/55 Deshawn Majors Contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

15/55 Devin Hart Public intoxication

16/55 Dewayne Moore Aggravated assault



17/55 Dominique Jenkins Violation of probation

18/55 Dorian Williams Failure to appear

19/55 Doris Goyer Failure to appear

20/55 Elliott Chandler Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/55 Ethan Denton Criminal simulation, driving on revoked/suspended license

22/55 Farris Kidd Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation, simple possession/casual exchange

23/55 Gregory Deberry Sex offender registry violations

24/55 Harold Arnold Violation of community corrections



25/55 Heather Nichols DUI

26/55 Isaac Brooks Assault, kidnapping, possession of methamphetamine, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

27/55 James Bowden Failure to appear

28/55 James Markham Aggravated assault



29/55 Jason Terry Vandalism

30/55 Jeremy Link Criminal impersonation, retaliation for past action, violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear

31/55 Jonathon Woodruff Contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/55 Jordan Sellers Violation of probation, violation of community corrections



33/55 Joshua Jarman Aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

34/55 Justin Thompson DUI, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law

35/55 Kaitlyn Hardin Possession of methamphetamine

36/55 Kimberly Blackwell-Rogers Theft over $10,000



37/55 Lacy Moore Shoplifting

38/55 Lakyrian McCurrie Contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations

39/55 Lisa Yepez DUI, reckless endangerment

40/55 Marcus Martin Fugitive-hold for other agency, failure to appear



41/55 Mario McKinnie DUI, violation of implied consent law

42/55 Nathan Shidler Violation of probation

43/55 Patricia Blunt Vandalism

44/55 Patricia Kipp Violation of community corrections



45/55 Penni Estes Violation of community corrections

46/55 Pernell Henley Vandalism

47/55 Reginald Bond Violation of conditions of community supervision

48/55 Reginald Collins Theft over $10,000



49/55 Robert Bailey Violation of probation

50/55 Shaqwantons Fuller Fugitive-Hold for other agency

51/55 Stevie Thomas DUI

52/55 Timothy McGowen Simple possession/casual exchange



53/55 Vickie Cheatem Shoplifting

54/55 Victor Tamayo Simple domestic assault

55/55 William Kelley Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations















































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/11/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/14/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.