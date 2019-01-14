Suspect in deadly Jackson shooting appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in the first homicide in Jackson in 2019 appears in Jackson City Court.

“I’m innocent,” Elijah Garrison, charged with first-degree murder, said via video arraignment.

Garrison appeared in court just nine days after the first homicide in Jackson this year. He is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old D’Andre Holmes.

“Witnesses in the complex described seeing the passenger of a maroon Crown Victoria exit the vehicle and shoot Holmes multiple times while he was on the ground,” Judge Blake Anderson read from the affidavit.

Court documents say there is also video of the shooting at Magnolia Landing Court Apartments.

“Video shows the vehicle turn around and stop, at which time the front passenger exited the vehicle and stands over Holmes while shooting him,” Anderson read.

Teirra Wilson, who was originally charged with first-degree murder in Holmes’ death, was not in court.

“Initially she was charged but, as with everything, investigations evolve and, based upon the investigation and consultation with the district attorney, we decided to not pursue charges on her at this time,” Deputy Chief Tyreece Miller with the Jackson Police Department said.

Miller says Garrison was arrested in Knoxville five days after Holmes’ death.

Garrison is being held without bond in Madison County until his next court date.