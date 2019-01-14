THP confirms fatality in I-40 crash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed at least one fatality in a Monday morning crash on Interstate 40 near mile marker 70.

The crash involves a tractor-trailer and occurred around 10 a.m. Monday on the eastbound side of the interstate.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

At least one lane of traffic was shut down as crews worked to clear the wreck.

Another crash took place on the westbound side near the same location as crews worked the scene of the first wreck.

Troopers urge drivers to use caution in the area.

