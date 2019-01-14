UPDATE: THP identifies victim in deadly I-40 crash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified a man killed Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 40.

Gary Tullis, 65, of Collierville was killed in the crash after troopers say his vehicle ran underneath a tractor-trailer truck around 10 a.m., according to a THP report.

The crash happened at the 70 mile marker eastbound on the interstate. Part of the interstate was shut down as crews worked to clear the wreck.

The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer truck were not injured.