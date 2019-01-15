A household brand’s commercial gets a lot of views on the web

JACKSON, Tenn.–Household brand, Gillette created a commercial targeting men of different backgrounds interacting with other women, boys, and men of all ages.

“It’s speaking out to a generational problem and how do you break any generational problem?, you know you have to stop it somewhere, it’s not that you just start with the younger you start with the younger and older, you have to hit all the generations at once,” said Ray Washington.

“I’d say it’s probably more prevalent that men objectify more women in my age, I don’t think it was just a issue my generation is dealing with, I think that it is something that has been an issue since the beginning of time,” said Nehemiah Guinn.

“In the past and in the 60s, we were trying to get racial equality, working on that and the civil rights movements and it took a long time so this is just the seeds that starts things moving,” said Scott Jeffrey.

“If there trying to get their full target audience that need to get men and women,” said Ben Bredow.

“I’m not going to say it’s less of an issue for women, but there is more risk involved, than there is men, absolutely women do terrible things to men and to each other, and that is something that is to be addressed,” Hannah Anderson said.

“So many guys that I would take to that were like ‘yea, we know that that’s really not okay’, and they believe it, but they’re just afraid of their friends reactions to go and call them out,” said Anderson.

“If I try to stand up for another women because of a way a guy is acting, or if I try to stop a guy from some sort of thing, like that’s the kind of response that I might get,” said Jeffery Kidd.

“If I see that happening, to another man that looks just like me, like I get that mentality that that’s how I am supposed to be unless I’m taught or enforced otherwise,” Kidd said.

“If the right men are raising the right sons, it’s going to go well, but if our generation is not doing that, there’s no telling what its going to turn out to be,” said Melissa Ardoin.

“It’s perfectly done, so I just have to give it a hands up, and clap, ‘Well done’!,” Ardoin said.

If you would like to view the video, it can be found on Youtube and Facebook.