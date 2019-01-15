A Little Warmer Today With Less Clouds

Weather Update – 8:54 a.m. – Sunday, January 15th

Clouds will linger overnight into late morning with slightly warmer temperatures during the afternoon. Clouds should start to break up some in the afternoon giving us

a look at the unfamiliar sunshine for a change. We want get rid off all the clouds, but at least a break from the constant cloudy skies we’ve had lately. Temperatures will top out around 45 degrees in the afternoon with light southwest winds.

TODAY:

Becoming less cloudy with a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon, highs 43-46 degrees.

The weather will become spring like again Wednesday into Thursday as we return to the 50’s for highs. Rain looks likely on Thursday with highs in the upper 50’s.

Some active weather coming up in the weekend as well with rain on Saturday changing to some snow showers by Sunday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

