Anita Davis

Anita Davis, age 66 passed away on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at her home in Martin, TN. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home. Inurnment to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation for the Davis family will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2018 from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Macon Herman Davis, Sr. and one brother, Lloyd Earl Davis.

She is survived by her mother, Mildred D. Davis of Martin, TN; one son, Michael John Meilleur (Jessica) of Knoxville, TN; one daughter, Elizabeth Whitmore (Jesse) of South Fulton, TN; two brothers: Macon Herman Davis, Jr. (Judy) of Knoxville, TN and Dan Bruce Davis (Coleen) of St. John, IN; She leaves a legacy of five grandchildren.