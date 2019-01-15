Clouds Slowly Starting to Clear Out, Rain Returns Thursday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, January 15th

Clouds are slowly eroding from the sky across West Tennessee starting with spots near the Tennessee-Mississippi border. Eventually we’ll get more clear weather tonight but clouds will be tough to completely evacuate the area for the rest of the week. Northwest Tennessee may be stuck under cloud cover from tomorrow until next week.

TONIGHT

We’ll gradually get clearer weather from south to north through the evening hours tonight. Clearer skies will bring temperatures back down to the upper 20s and lower 30s at the coldest point of Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow will be another rain-free day but it’ll remain cloudy for much of the viewing area north of Interstate 40. Expect temperatures to warm up to nearly 50°F in the afternoon with light winds from the southwest. We will see overcast skies again on Thursday with scattered showers possible – especially in the morning and afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast for that and the weekend, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com